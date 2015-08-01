Make Reporting Easy Again!
Your Custom Digital Marketing KPI’s Dashboards
PROBLEM?
If you are in any branch of a digital service industry, you will agree that reporting can be very stressful and can consume too much time, energy, and money, both for you and your clients, right?
CONSEQUENCE?
Our in-house research shows that the average agency executive or account manager spends a shocking 5 or more hours per month on reporting and basic client servicing for a single client!
Imagine all the things you could do with that time if you could save it!?
SOLUTION
That is why we created Reportz, a simple, highly-intuitive white label reporting tool, designed with a focus on automation, real-time data access from multiple points and all-in-one integrations of marketing tools that enable you to create your report in under 5 minutes. Cool, right?
Let your Data Work for You, not the Other Way Around
Create & Share Your Own Marketing KPI Dashboard in Under 5 Minutes!
Reporting takes time, and time equals money.
Let’s find out how much you currently spend on reporting each month.
Each dashboard saves you an average of 5 HOURS PER MONTH doing mind-numbing copy-pasting and other endless manual work.
You also used to need a large amount of patience, attention to detail, and a ginormous number of spreadsheets and PowerPoint documents. Our digital marketing dashboard can help you change that!
Instead of having to waste time and resources on assembling weekly and monthly reports, Reportz provides ever-accessible, real-time automatic marketing KPI dashboards that you can share with your clients and never worry about reporting again.
It’s that simple!
Integrate Your Trusted Services With Reportz
Our tool integrates real time data from your most trusted tools. So far, we’ve been focused mostly on tracking marketing KPIs and metrics, but if you have any custom requests, feel free to contact us and we’ll do our best to incorporate data from your favorite platform into our Reportz.
Currently available integrations:
Integrations soon to come:
The Only Reporting Software Your Company Needs
One dashboard to rule them all!
No matter the size, market or industry, your company’s reporting is taken care of with our software. Stay tuned, because we’re about to introduce our own reporting templates to your KPI dashboards and literally import all the data you need tracked, right there into your reports.
Full Dashboards and Widgets Customization
You can create custom dashboards with various widgets presenting selected KPI’s. For example, you can combine different widgets from Google Analytics, Google Search Console, Ahrefs and Facebook on one dashboard.
Marketing Dashboard Templates
We will soon introduce predefined templates for various types of digital marketing reports. Track your Content Marketing performance, your SEO KPIs, Social Media activities, Link Building progress and much more.
Full Visual Customization
We offer full white-label report customization. You can transfer your marketing reports to a specified subdomain or select a custom dashboard URL, for example reports.yourdomain..com. Use your and client's logo, brand colors and fonts.
Complete Privacy & Security Control
Protect your KPI’s dashboard with a password or regenerate dashboard URLs and share the link only with the parties you want to grant authorization to. This allows for greater and more refined access control.
Continuous Integration
The most important services are already integrated with our tool, and they are all available by default. However, there are many more to come! Our plan is to combine the best services on the market and deliver all data automatically to your Reportz digital marketing KPI dashboard. Stay tuned!
Date Range and Custom Periods Comparison
You can select predefined date periods (months, weeks or days) but you can also select custom dates and compare them with identical or custom date periods. For example, you can select November 2016 and compare it with January 2015, or the final 15 days of November with the first 15 days of November.
Ready to start reporting?
It’s time to focus your time on the tasks that really matter, and let us worry about your reporting system.
Welcome to Reportz!
Getting started
Build your own Reportz marketing dashboard in under 5 minutes!
Step 1:Create your Account
After registering your account, you will gain access to an intuitive interface which will enable you to create your own custom KPI dashboards. Customize your profile, name your working space, and we are ready for takeoff.
Step 2:Create a Dashboard
After clicking on the Create Dashboard option, you can tie it to your own domain, and choose the font type, color, logos, and the date range that you wish to cover. Your clients will never know that you are using a third-party reporting system.
Step 3:Edit & Customize your Dashboard
Add integrations from the services you wish to track by simply selecting them from a list. You can specify particular metrics and KPIs and arrange them on your dashboard in any order you choose. You can also modify each element individually whenever you want to.
Step 4:Share access
Now that your marketing dashboard is ready, you can share it with your coworkers, your superiors, and with your clients. You no longer have to assemble excruciating lists of data - our custom marketing reports will do the heavy lifting for you.
Step 5:Stop worrying
How much time did you lose on creating custom digital marketing reports and sending them to your clients? Stop worrying about your reporting system today with our simple holistic solutions. Access all metrics through one platform, whenever you need to, wherever you are.
